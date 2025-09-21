IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya Creates History, Becomes 1st Bowler To Achieve 'No Wicket-Less' Feat In India-Pakistan T20Is

Football Manchester United And Arsenal Fail To Find Winner In Goalless WSL Draw In a tense Women's Super League match, Manchester United and Arsenal ended in a 0-0 draw. Both teams missed key chances to secure victory, maintaining their unbeaten starts. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 22:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Manchester United and Arsenal ended their Women's Super League clash with a goalless draw at Leigh Sports Village. Both teams had hoped to continue their winning streaks after securing victories in their first two matches. However, neither side managed to find the net, leaving them unable to claim the top spot in the league.

Arsenal came closest to scoring in the 21st minute when Olivia Smith's long-range shot was expertly tipped onto the crossbar by Phallon Tullis-Joyce. Caitlin Foord also had a chance but sent her effort wide. Frida Maanum, introduced in the 68th minute, nearly made an immediate impact but missed her target.

Melvine Malard of Manchester United began the match with intensity, forcing Daphne van Domselaar into action within the first minute. Van Domselaar recovered quickly to stop another attempt from Malard soon after. Despite these early efforts, United couldn't capitalise on their chances.

United attempted a late surge for victory, with Ella Toone trying her luck from distance. Unfortunately for United fans, her shot curled wide of Van Domselaar's near post. The match concluded without either team breaking through.

The game lacked significant goalmouth action, with Manchester United managing only seven shots and Arsenal eight. Of these attempts, United had three on target compared to Arsenal's one. The expected goals (xG) metric showed United slightly ahead at 0.8 compared to Arsenal's 0.52.

This result means Manchester United have not won any of their last five Women's Super League encounters against Arsenal since April 2023. Despite this, United's home form remains strong, having lost just one of their previous 13 league games at home.

Arsenal faced a challenging test due to Manchester United's formidable home record. The Red Devils have secured eight wins and four draws in their last 13 home league matches, making it difficult for visiting teams to secure victories at Leigh Sports Village.

Both teams will look to improve their finishing as they aim for better results in upcoming fixtures. Their inability to score highlights areas needing attention as they strive for success in the Women's Super League this season.