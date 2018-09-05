Manchester United and Barcelona want transfer guru Monchi

Bengaluru, September 5: Premier League giants Manchester United will battle Barcelona to bring in Roma's director of football Monchi, according to reports in Italy.
The Old Trafford outfit are desperate to bring in someone to ease the ever-cracking relationship between Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward. The club will now turn their attention to Roma supremo Monchi to help their toxic transfer situation, say Gazzetta dello Sport.
Former Sevilla goalkeeper Monchi, 49, has been in his current role at the Serie A giants since April 2017 after his glorious stint with Sevilla in a similar role where he made his name as one of the best transfer gurus in the world.
However, he has fallen out of favour with the Rome club's faithful after an odd summer in the transfer market.
In the past few months alone, Roma supporters watched in horror as stars Alisson and Kevin Strootman were allowed to leave. In turn, the Italians did sign as many as 11 players but have only managed to muster just one win in their opening three Serie A matches this term.
With Monchi's position at the club unclear, both Manchester United and Barcelona are considering a move for the director of football.
Man United have never had a director of football, but are reportedly considering it after Mourinho's public outburst over lack of transfer activity this summer.
The Special One criticised Woodward for a lack of backing as he failed to bring in a much-needed centre-back during the window.
The Red Devils have also failed to start the season on a good note this campaign which has heaped more pressure on Mourinho and bringing someone like Monchi can ease the pressure on the former Chelsea manager.