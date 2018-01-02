Manchester United begin negotiations for PSG's Lucas Moura

Bengaluru, January 2: Manchester United have started talks with Paris Saint-Germain over signing their out of favour winger Lucas Moura, according to reports in France.
No formal offer has been made to the Ligue 1 leaders but contact has been made, report Le 10 Sport.
However, Jose Mourinho will have to contend with Chinese Super League side Hebei Fortune, who are also interested in the 25-year-old Brazilian and are prepared to offer him a huge paycheck.
And it has been claimed that United, despite making contact, are ready to offer less than what PSG were demanding for the one-time Chelsea target.
The Old Trafford side have a long-standing interest former São Paulo star Moura, who operates as a winger.
They registered their interest in him back in the summer of 2012 - at the same time as Inter but could not seal the deal.
It was PSG who got his signature for what was then a club record signing of around £38million.
He has gone on to score 44 goals in 212 appearances for the side, winning the French top flight four times in the process.
Moura is said to be aware of the interest of Hebei Fortune, who are managed by former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini.
They are likely to offer Moura a mega-money deal to move to the Far East but it is believed that he sees his future in Europe.
Manchester United are believed to be in the hunt for a winger and a number ten and have earmarked Lucas Moura and Mesut Ozil as the two targets.
Moura has been a long-term servant to PSG but most of his playing time over the years for the French giants has come only from the bench.
He is yet to fulfil his true potential and Manchester United could be his big chance to showcase his talent.