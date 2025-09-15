Football Ruben Amorim Remains Defiant Despite Manchester United's Heavy Derby Defeat To City Despite a heavy 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, Ruben Amorim insists he will not change his approach at Manchester United. He acknowledges the need for improvement while emphasising his commitment to the club. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 1:13 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ruben Amorim remains steadfast in his tactics despite Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City. The loss at the Etihad Stadium saw Phil Foden score first, followed by two goals from Erling Haaland. With only four points from their first four matches, United is experiencing its worst league start since the 1992-93 season.

Currently, United sits at the bottom of the Premier League table since Amorim took over last November. Under his leadership, the team has managed just eight wins in 31 league games. Among managers with 20 or more top-flight games for the club, only Alfred Albut and Scott Duncan have a lower win percentage than Amorim's 26%.

Amorim acknowledged this record isn't fitting for Manchester United. "I accept it is not a record you should have at Manchester United," he told Sky Sports. He insists on maintaining his philosophy, stating, "I play my way, and I am going to play my way." Despite the results, he believes they are performing better than what scores reflect.

The manager expressed his commitment to doing everything possible for the club's success. "My message to fans: I will do everything," he said. He also mentioned that while he's in charge, he'll always prioritise what's best for the club. "The rest is not my decision," he added.

Reflecting on the match against City, Amorim noted that some goals could have been avoided. He highlighted that during transitions, they failed to score while City capitalised on theirs in the second half. "In these kinds of games, we need to be perfect and, in this game, we were not perfect," he admitted.

Players' Perspective

Bruno Fernandes echoed Amorim's sentiments about preventable goals against City. "You have to look at what we did well," Fernandes stated but acknowledged it wasn't enough to secure a win. He emphasised the need for scoring and preventing goals.

Fernandes pointed out that while they created opportunities, they lacked clinical finishing. "We kept creating chances but were not able to score as much as we wanted," he said. He stressed the importance of control and avoiding conceding goals.

The midfielder recognised City's smart play in securing their goals and acknowledged their strong team and players. Despite the disappointing result, Fernandes believes there are lessons to learn from this game.

The challenges facing Manchester United are evident as they strive for improvement under Ruben Amorim's leadership. Both manager and players remain focused on addressing weaknesses and enhancing performance in future matches.