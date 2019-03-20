Manchester United could sign Roma’s Kostas Manolas cheaply

Bengaluru, March 20: Roma defender Kostas Manolas could be on his way to the Premier League this summer for a cut-price fee with Manchester United the front runner in the chase.
The Greek defender will be allowed to leave Roma this summer if they fail to secure a Champions League spot in an order to generate other funds.
According to Italian paper Calciomercato, failure to qualify for the Champions League would trigger a release clause in 27-year-old Manolo’s contract, which would make him available for just £31million.
#ManUnited could sign #ASRoma and Greece defender Kostas Manolas for a bargain fee this summer. Manolas has a release clause in his contract of £30.8m— Bookmakers Review (@bookmakersnews) March 19, 2019
Source: Calciomercato pic.twitter.com/zUfU2kppE4
After securing the top four and reaching the last four of Champions League last year, Roma somehow are currently facing a crisis situation. They currently sit fifth in Serie A, four points behind fourth-place AC Milan, having recently sacked coach Eusebio di Francesco.
Former boss Ranieri has taken over the job but is yet to win any game and recently admitted that if the Giallorossi doesn't secure Champions League football, then changes will be inevitable this summer at the Stadio Olimpico.
The first of many to leave the Serie A side could be Manolas who also was earlier linked over a to Old Trafford in last January.
The Greek international would represent the ideal signing for United as the club are said to be in need of a proven, experienced centre-back in comparison to the younger names they’ve been linked to. The 27-year-old would seemingly head to Old Trafford to partner Victor Lindelof in the heart of the United defence.
The 27-year-old, who has been in Rome for five-years since signing from Olympiakos for £10.3m back in August 2014, has made 33 appearances for The Yellow and Reds this campaign, scoring three goals in the process.
United, however, have recently also been linked with a sensational move for Napoli defender Koulibaly but with the Senegal international commanding a world record fee, around £80million, they could opt to look for a cheaper deal.
The Red Devils also reportedly have lined-up another deal with Toby Alderwerield who could also be available for just £26million however any such pursuit of defenders likewise is hinging on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side qualifying for the Champions League. United are currently fifth in the table, with eight games in hand, trailing by two points behind Arsenal.