Manchester United defender set for a season long loan spell - Why Solskjaer should allow this move?

Bengaluru, July 21: Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is reportedly set for a loan move away from United this summer as he looks to avail more game-time.
He has had a stop-start career at Old Trafford, with injuries and competition for places restricted regular game-time. The scenario is unlikely to change next season. Hence it is understood that the player has been advised by the management to seek a loan move.
Tuanzebe's last season
Despite being held in high regard, he has failed to transform himself into a regular under Solskjaer. The 23-year-old spent the majority of the 2020/21 season playing second fiddle to Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof and made only nine Premier League appearances - five of them from the bench. However, he earned widespread acclaim for his performance in United's Champions League group stage win at Paris Saint-Germain.
Clubs linked
One potential destination for Tuanzebe is a return to Aston Villa, where he has spent two loans spells before. Dean Smith is a huge admirer of the talented youngster and wanted him on loan last year as well. As per rumours, they could rekindle that interest again this summer. Newcastle United are believed to be another side that are keeping a close eye on the development as well.
Manager Steve Bruce is aware of Tuanzebe's capabilities, having briefly worked with him at Aston Villa earlier and could offer him an escape route with a temporary loan deal. It is understood that United are open to both the deals but the final decision could be rest upon the defender.
Should United loan him out?
The 23-year-old is one of the many talented players to have graduated from the Manchester United academy in recent years. However, despite some promising displays he has failed to cement a regular spot ahead of Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof.
Furthermore, with Solskjaer closing in on the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, his chances of featuring regularly will take an even bigger blow.
At this age, he should be given the opportunity to deliver week in, week out which is unlikely to happen again next season. At such a stage, loaning him to any Premier League side definitely makes sense. Getting more minutes under his belt will help him develop further and it could also help him to stake a claim for first-team next season.