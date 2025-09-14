IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Boycott Calls Revive Memories of India Legends’ Withdrawal from Pakistan Clash at WCL 2025 - But Why the Two Situations Are Different

Football Manchester United Secures Dominant 5-1 Victory Over London City Lionesses As Sam Kerr Scores On Comeback In a commanding performance, Manchester United defeated London City Lionesses 5-1. Sam Kerr made a successful return from injury, scoring in Chelsea's win against Aston Villa. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 19:46 [IST]

Manchester United Women showcased their strong form with a commanding 5-1 victory over the newly promoted London City Lionesses in the Women's Super League. Maya Le Tissier opened the scoring early, converting a penalty just three minutes into the match. She later assisted Jayde Riviere's goal in the 33rd minute, setting the stage for Melvine Mallard's two goals in the second half.

Despite a late consolation goal from former United player Nikita Parris, London City could not keep up with United's pace. Jess Park sealed the win with her first goal for United, striking from outside the box with only three minutes left. This victory places Manchester United at the top of the WSL standings after two matches, while London City finds themselves at the bottom.

Chelsea also maintained their perfect start to the season by defeating Aston Villa 3-1. Sam Kerr made a significant impact on her return from injury, scoring a goal. Agnes Beever-Jones put Chelsea ahead after 22 minutes, but Villa equalised through Ebony Salmon before halftime. An own goal by Missy Kearns restored Chelsea's lead, and Kerr added another in injury time.

Liverpool faced difficulties under Gareth Taylor as they lost 1-0 to Leicester City despite having a numerical advantage after Shannon O'Brien received a second yellow card in the 56th minute. Emily van Egmond scored shortly after for Leicester, leaving Liverpool unable to find an equaliser.

Manchester United has started this season impressively, scoring nine goals in their first two games, matching Arsenal for most goals in the league so far. Meanwhile, Aston Villa continues to struggle against Chelsea, having lost all 11 of their WSL encounters without securing any points. Tottenham shares this unfortunate record against Chelsea.

Statistical Insights and Future Prospects

Liverpool is now on the brink of their 100th defeat in WSL history following their recent loss. The team's inability to capitalise on opportunities remains a concern as they seek to improve under new management.

The current standings reflect Manchester United's strong start and Chelsea's consistent performance. As teams continue to compete fiercely, fans can expect more thrilling matches and potential shifts in rankings as the season progresses.