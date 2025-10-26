Football Manchester United's Third Consecutive Win: Ruben Amorim Urges Caution Amidst Rising Form Ruben Amorim calls for caution from Manchester United following their third consecutive Premier League victory. The team’s recent form has improved significantly, but Amorim stresses the importance of maintaining focus ahead of upcoming challenges. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

Manchester United's recent success has been highlighted by their third consecutive Premier League win, propelling them to fourth place. Their 4-2 victory over Brighton at Old Trafford followed wins against Sunderland and Liverpool, marking a significant improvement in form. This streak is the first time since May to August 2024 that United have achieved three straight league victories.

Ruben Amorim, the manager, cautioned his team to remain focused as they prepare for a challenging away match against Nottingham Forest. "You can sense that the team feels different," Amorim stated. He emphasised the importance of maintaining urgency in training sessions to continue their winning momentum.

In the match against Brighton, Matheus Cunha and Casemiro both scored, marking the first time two Brazilian players have netted for Manchester United in a Premier League game. This achievement was highlighted by OptaJoe on Twitter:

Cunha's goal was particularly noteworthy as it was his first for United after nine appearances across all competitions. His persistence paid off with his 25th shot of the season, ending a frustrating period where he had taken the most shots without scoring among all Premier League players in 2025-26.

Amorim expressed satisfaction with the team's performance against Brighton, describing it as more complete. "We had possession, created chances, defended high and deep when needed," he said. This balanced display left him feeling more fulfilled as a manager.

The manager also noted how quickly fortunes can change in football. Just three weeks ago, the situation seemed different for United. Amorim stressed that maintaining confidence and problem-solving abilities on the pitch are crucial for continued success.

As Manchester United look ahead to their next fixture, Amorim's message is clear: stay grounded and keep working hard. The team's recent form has instilled belief among players and fans alike, but challenges remain as they aim to secure their position in the league standings.