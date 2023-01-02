Manchester United eyeing a free transfer for Karim Benzema, a good deal?

Premier League duo Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a sensational move for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.
Benzema's deal with Los Blancos expires in the summer of 2023 and there has not been much progress in contract talks either and Arsenal and Manchester United are looking to take advantage of that.
The
Ballon
d'Or
winner
is
allowed
to
hold
discussions
with
foreign
clubs
from
January
ahead
of
a
potential
free
transfer
at
the
end
of
the
campaign.
Arsenal and Manchester United are both ready to make their offer for the French superstar ahead of a sensational free transfer in the summer. The Red Devils have reportedly offered the Ballon d'Or winner a crazy salary, significantly more than what he currently earns. The Red Devils have also promised the Frenchman an undisputed starting role up front. It is understood that both Benzema and Real Madrid have no plans to end their association soon but the striker wants a significant rise in his wages and also wants a two-year deal to commit to his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.
From a financial point of view, bringing a striker of Benzema's calibre on a free transfer would be a huge coup for Manchester United. Even at the age of 35, Benzema is still a force to reckon with and is arguably the most complete striker in world football at the moment.
However, he clearly will not be a long-term solution and it might not be a good idea to sign him when Erik ten Hag's is slowly but surely building a side, eyeing long-term success. The Red Devils are in dire need of a number nine but should rather invest in a young striker who has plenty of football left in him and can be a part of the side for many years.