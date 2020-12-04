Manchester United's five best goal scoring display in 2020

Kolkata, December 4: With mixed success in the bag, it is fair to say Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still fighting against the odds since his Old Trafford return in 2018.
Despite often struggling against some of the so-called lesser sides, the Norway manager also has overseen some good goal scoring matches and registered some biggest wins in this time so far.
This calendar year has been fairly decent for him with him achieving a couple of biggest wins in his career. So here we have put together such best five instances where the Red Devils produced some high scoring display:
1. Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City (Premier League, 2019-20)
After losing to Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates, Solskjaer's team became more resilient the following week as they dominated Norwich for a 4-0 victory, their second-biggest marginal win in the league season after the 4-0 opening day victory over Chelsea. Marcus Rashford scored twice while Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood scored one each as they defeated the bottom-placed side.
2. Tranmere Rovers 0-6 Manchester United (FA Cup, 4th round)
Solskjaer's biggest win margin till date came against the League One minnows Tranmere Rovers last season. Harry Maguire scored his first goal for Manchester United while Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Martial and Greenwood also joined the party. The victory relieved pressure off manager Solskjaer after United endured back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Burnley.
3. Manchester United 5-0 Club Brugge (Europa League, Round of 32)
United suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against the Belgian giants in the Europa League round of 32 first leg last season. However, Solskjaer avenged the loss with a thumping 5-0 win at his home ground. Brugge defender Simon Deli was sent off for handball in the 22nd minute before goals from winter signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo put United well in front by the 35-minute mark. Scott McTominay scored next and Fred scored a brace in the last 10 minutes to put the tie to bed.
4. LASK 0-5 Manchester United (Europa League, Round of 16)
Just after the significant Brugge win, United put in five past again against their next opponent in the very next tie. The match was played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak before the season was halted. Ighalo, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Greenwood and Andreas Pereira were on target as they registered their second biggest win in Europa in the calendar year.
5. Manchester United 5-0 RB Leipzig (Champions League, Group stage)
This was United's biggest marginal win under Solskjaer in Champions League. The Red Devils were up against last year's semi-finalists, but the English giants showed no mercy as they thrashed Julian Nagelsmann's side fair and square. Rashford came off the bench to score his first Champions league hattrick while the other two scorers were Greenwood and Martial.