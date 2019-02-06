Football

Manchester United flop Fred soon to be given chance

By
Fred (centre) has started just eight games for Manchester United
Fred (centre) has started just eight games for Manchester United

Bengaluru, February 6: Manchester United flop Fred, who was signed by the Red Devils last summer, has been assured by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he will be given a chance soon.

The Brazilian arrived at Old Trafford from Shakhtar Donetsk in a big-money move but has struggled to prove himself in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has started just eight games for the Red Devils and his two matches under caretaker Solskjaer have ended early with him being subbed off.

The Norwegian’s appointment as replacement for Jose Mourinho provided the South American with an opportunity to revive his career in England. But due to the birth of his first child, the star missed last month’s mid-season training camp in Dubai.

However, reports in England claim that Manchester United boss Solskjaer held a one-on-one meeting with Fred to declare his happiness with his work and reassured him of a future at the club.

A Manchester United source claimed, “Solskjaer stressed to Fred that he is happy with his performance levels in training and that he will not be short on opportunities to impress in the rest of the season.

“Fred was also said to have been heartened that Solskjaer knew of his qualities before his move to the Theatre of Dreams and appreciated the Norwegian taking time out of his busy schedule to assure him that he’s part of his plans.”

The move will only help to strengthen the bond between the management and squad after a fractured relationship under previous coach Mourinho.

None of those problems will have helped Fred to settle in the North West, with the ace turning to Manchester City’s Fernandinho for support. His desire for more action in the first team will be aided by the departure of Marouane Fellaini’s move to China.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 10:41 [IST]
