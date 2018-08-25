Manchester United forward Anthony Martial wanted by Spanish giants Sevilla

London, Aug 25: Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has emerged as a shock target for La Liga side Sevilla. The French forward faces an uncertain future at Manchester United due to his fractious relationship with boss Jose Mourinho.
Now Spanish publication Marca report Sevilla are ready to test the water by launching an ambitious move for the 22-year-old.
And it is also claimed they have targeted Paris Saint-Germain star, Julian Draxler, as they look to bring in a big name before the transfer window closes on August 31.
Martial looked set to depart Old Trafford over the summer but the club refused to sell him to a direct Premier League rival.
Both Tottenham and Chelsea were keen on signing the ex-Monaco attacker but the Red Devils managed to keep him at Old Trafford.
Mourinho is believed to be happy to let him go in January in order to raise extra funds to bring in reinforcements.
However, reports claim Martial has performed a stunning U-turn on his United future and now wants to stay and fight for his place despite his isues with the manager.
His agent insisted his client wanted to leave when the transfer window opened but the star is relishing the opportunity to prove himself after Mourinho refused to let him join another English side.
Martial started just two of United's final ten league games last season, which cost him his World Cup place for France.
He also fell out with his manager last month when the hotshot left United’s US tour to attend the birth of his child in Paris, and was later fined for going AWOL after not returning to the squad.
He was surprisingly named by Mourinho in the starting lineup last week against Brighton and performed pretty miserably in that game as the Red Devils went on to lose the game 3-1.