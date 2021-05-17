Manchester United in transfer talks with Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri: Things to know about him

Kolkata, May 17: Manchester United have reportedly shown an interest in Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to find more balance in his midlfield.
Career so far
A product of the Defensor youth academy in his native Uruguay, the 25-year has come a long way to be a regular in the La Liga side since signing for them in 2017. He alongside Nemanja Maksimovic have forged a good combination in the midfield.
Playing style
Arambarri can act as the defensive midfielder or box-to-box midfielder. He is capable of breaking up the play and regaining possession. His energy and ability to regain lost possession makes him an asset to any team he plays for.
Transfer fee
He could be a budget option that can fit into United's transfer dealings this summer needs. The Getafe man still has two years left in his deal, but apparently has a release clause worth €30m.