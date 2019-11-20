Manchester United interested in former Liverpool midfielder, a good move?

Bengaluru, Nov 20: Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has been strongly linked with a move away from Juventus following his lack of game time at the Turin club. The 25-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs including his former club Bayern Munich. Manchester United, the biggest rivals of Can's former club Liverpool, are also believed to have a strong interest in the combative midfielder.
The German international has made it no secret that he is still unhappy at Juventus and that "anything can happen" in the future. Since the appointment of Maurizio Sarri in the summer, the midfielder has struggled for game time.
He has been ousted of the club's 25-man squad for the Champions League which has made the midfielder furious and in the Serie A also, he is yet to start a single game. And, it seems that he is desperate to play more minutes and does not care whether it's for Juventus or anywhere else.
When Emre Can left Liverpool for Juventus, it seemed like a step up for the player. Juventus were then the much bigger team compared to Liverpool on the basis of recent glories.
But, since the departure of Can, Liverpool have won the Champions League for the sixth time in their history and finished the Premier League season on 97 points, just one behind Manchester city who defended their domestic title. From Can's personal point of view, he has hardly gained anything from the move and Liverpool also seem better without the German.
If Manchester United are indeed interested in Can's services and the move does materialize, it will be an unusual thing to see a former Liverpool player donning a Manchester United shirt but we have already seen some big players doing that. If the Liverpool fans could bear Michael Owen feature for the Red Devils, they will hardly mind Can moving to their rivals that much.
From the player's point of view, a move to Manchester United would be a better decision than to move to his former club Bayern Munich. The sole reason is that his first-team chances look much more guaranteed at Old Trafford rather than at Allianz Arena.
Bayern might be struggling for form and consistency but they still have much more quality in the middle of the park when compared to Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side. Can's only priority at the moment should be first-team football and that is the sole reason why he should opt for a move to Manchester United.