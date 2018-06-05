Manchester United issue new rule at Carrington training complex, ban use of drones

London, June 5: Ahead of their new Premier League season, Manchester United have put up a significant sign outside their training complex as the club has forbidden use of drones around Carrington complex.
According to reports, the club has apprehended that some of their training tactics have been closely observed by opponents. In order to secure themselves from any exposure, the club has now put up a notice banning the use of UAVs in the area.
A notice outside the AON Carrington training complex reads: “No drones. The use of drones and UAVs over this site is strictly prohibited.
“Anyone found operating a drone over this location will be reported for prosecution and subject to civil action.”
There have been many instances in the past when a potential use of drones to observe tactics of opponents were suspected. During 2014 World Cup in Brazil, some of the officials from France insisted they were spied on whereas very recently during World Cup play-off clash in November 2017, Honduras accused Australia of surveillance.
Thus as a preventative measure, United reportedly have implemented such a protocol in a bid to prevent spies from watching first-team training sessions from the next season.
Meanwhile, Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is all set to leave the club after five years as reports claim that the Belgian international has stopped negotiations with his existing club.
The 30-year-old whose contract set to expire on June has been approached several times for a renewal but apparently, the midfielder could not agree on the new terms proposed by United.
United reportedly offered the midfielder a one-year extension with an option of one more year with a wage of £100,000 a week. But the midfielder is said to have been demanding at least a two years' contract with wage bigger than the above-mentioned amount, which United have reportedly refused. Consequently, the club has reportedly called off any new transfer proposals.
However, the midfielder has been linked with a surprise move to Arsenal who are desperate to land some bargain deal. The newly appointed Gunners' boss Emery reportedly is an admirer of Fellaini and wants to make him a Gunner by offering him a three years deal.
Emery, apparently, tried to sign him for PSG when he was in charge at Paris, but he could not manage to lure him there.
But now, the big Belgian has already held talks with the Gunners official over the transfer and the North London club are said to be happy with the terms proposed by Fellaini. Furthermore, if some of the reports are to be believed the transfer could conclude as early as next week, ahead of the World Cup.
