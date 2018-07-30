Manchester United join race for Barcelona's Yerry Mina

Bengaluru, July 30: Premier League giants Manchester United are planning a £35million move for Barcelona’s Colombian World Cup defender Yerry Mina.
Boss Jose Mourinho has switched targets due to the hefty £60m price tag on his primary target Harry Maguire who impressed big time for England in the World Cup.
Meanwhile, Mina is available for a much lower fee and is also keen to join the Premier League.
Barcelona signed him at the start of the year from Palmeiras, but may now sell because he has been replaced by French star Clement Lenglet.
The Red Devils have made enquiries over Mina’s availability and interest plus calls to Barca insiders to establish the cost of the whole package.
Barcelona were looking for £50m when initial interest started, with Everton and even Wolves also showed interested.
Mina, who cost £10.5m in January, will plead for the Catalan giants to take less and let him have his dream move to Old Trafford. He would prefer a full-time deal despite Barcelona recently saying they would prefer to only loan him.
Mina struggled to get game time at the Camp Nou and made a couple of faltering displays that led to the Lenglet buy.
Despite failing to impress at the Spanish champions, Mina showed his potential at the World Cup and scored a dramatic late equaliser against England in the round of 16. Mina has played just six games for Barcelona, earning one assist in that time.
However, despite only signing for Barca in January, Mina looks set for a move away from Spain this summer with Wolves, Everton, Leicester and now Manchester United his likeliest destinations.
The main reason so many clubs are targeting Mina though is due to his great World Cup. Mina played three of Colombia’s four World Cup games and scored in all of them. He was also very solid at the back for Colombia.