Manchester United lead the race for Watford's Richarlison

Bengaluru, April 20: Manchester United are leading the chase for £40million-rated Watford forward Richarlison who has had a sensational debut season in the Premier League.
The Brazilian joined the Hornets last year for £11million on a five-year deal from Fluminese and has impressed big time and is now being watched by a host of clubs across Europe.
The 20-year-old hit the ground running bagging five goals in his first 12 games to put the Premier League big boys like Manchester United on red alert.
Spurs and Liverpool were also rumoured to be interested in the Brazilian wonderkid as well as clubs like Juventus, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Atetico Madrid outside England.
However, it is Manchester United who are leading the chase for the young and versatile forward and should they win the battle for his signature this summer, it looks certain to end Anthony Martial’s time at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils seem have run out of patience with the forward who is being chased by Juventus, Bayern Munich and also Olympique Lyonnais.
The French international has been frustrated by his lack of game time at Old Trafford and is keen to move on.
Jose Mourinho is prepared to listen to offers for Martial as he looks to reshape his squad to challenge Manchester City next season.
Part of his work will be replacing the 22-year-old, and the United boss has identified Richarlison as the man to slot into his squad and understand his position in the Old Trafford pecking order.
Martial, just like Marcus Rashord, has always thought of himself as a central striker being accommodated on the wing by Mourinho and is desperate to end that.
Watford are desperate to keep Richarlison, who has another four years left to run on his current deal.
Richarlison's ability to play anywhere along the front line is an attractive prospect for Mourinho, who likes his players to be versatile and adaptable.
Manchester United have scouted him at least ten times this season and feel he could be a viable alternative on the flanks, allowing Rashford to operate as second-choice centre-forward behind Romelu Lukaku.
Another plus is that Richarlison has a huge potential and the theory is he will improve while working with a better players around him on a bigger stage.
But Mouinho will face a battle to land the Brazilian, with London clubs Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal joining Bayern and Juve in all showing an interest in signing him.
And Paris Saint-Germain have also been monitoring his situation, along with French rivals Monaco.
