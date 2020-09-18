Manchester United linked with Atalanta winger Amad Traore- All you need to know about him

Kolkata, September 18: With Manchester United's pursuit of the Jadon Sancho heading nowhere, there are reports that the Red Devils are weighing up a move for 18-year-old winger Amad Traore from Atalanta.
Here are a couple of things you need to know about the player-
Career
Traore made his senior Atalanta debut, coming off the bench last October in a Serie A game against Udinese and at 17 years and 109 days became the youngest goal scorer. Traore has a pretty impressive number in the Atalanta reserve team as well. Ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, he scored 18 goals and had 13 assists in 42 appearances for their Under-17s.
Playing style
The youngster currently plays as a right-winger. However he is also well suited to the No.10 role. The right-footed winger is extremely agile, quick and his playing style has been even compared with Lionel Messi.
Clubs Linked
Apart from United, Traore has attracted interest from Manchester City, Arsenal, and Juventus. He has also been heavily linked with a loan move to Parma.