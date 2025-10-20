How can India qualify for Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals after defeat against England? All Scenarios Explained

Football Manchester United's Ruben Amorim Calls Liverpool Win His Best Moment At The Club Ruben Amorim regards Manchester United's recent 2-1 win over Liverpool as his most significant achievement. The victory marked a crucial moment in his tenure, ending a lengthy winless streak at Anfield and boosting team morale ahead of upcoming matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 2:22 [IST]

Manchester United's recent 2-1 triumph over Liverpool at Anfield marked a significant moment for Ruben Amorim. Harry Maguire's late header secured United's first league win at this venue since 2016, breaking a nine-game winless streak. Amorim described this victory as the most important of his time at the club, though he acknowledged its temporary significance.

Amorim joined an elite group by becoming only the third manager to win both of his initial Premier League away matches against reigning champions. This feat places him alongside Manuel Pellegrini and Antonio Conte. Despite the victory, Liverpool posed a formidable challenge, with Cody Gakpo hitting the woodwork three times before scoring.

United's performance was bolstered by their effective use of set pieces. Bryan Mbeumo scored within 62 seconds, but Liverpool equalised through Gakpo with 12 minutes remaining. Maguire then capitalised on Bruno Fernandes' cross to secure the win. Amorim emphasised the importance of spirit in achieving such victories.

The match statistics highlighted Liverpool's dominance in attempts, with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.76 from 19 shots compared to United's 1.26 from 12 attempts. Despite this, United's strategic focus on set pieces proved decisive. Amorim noted that experienced players were crucial in maintaining composure under pressure.

During the international break, Sir Jim Ratcliffe expressed support for Amorim, granting him three years to succeed. This backing seemed justified as United achieved consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since early 2024. The victory eased some pressure on Amorim and boosted team morale.

Looking ahead, Amorim remains focused on upcoming challenges, particularly against Brighton. He acknowledged the need to enjoy this success briefly but stressed the importance of preparing for future matches. The team's spirit and determination are seen as key factors in sustaining their current form.

Amorim concluded by expressing gratitude towards fans and highlighting their role in motivating the team. He believes that maintaining this momentum will bring continued joy to supporters and strengthen confidence within the squad as they navigate future fixtures.