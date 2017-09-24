Manchester United to make decision on Paul Pogba surgery next week

Bengaluru, September 24: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's return to football is still unclear as there is no decision made on whether the midfielder requires a surgery to resolve a hamstring problem.
Pogba was injured during United's Champions League match against Basel on September 12 and the French midfielder left Old Trafford on crutches after he picked up an injury on his debut match as United skipper.
The 24-year-old was reportedly set to miss all the matches for United this month, but now a report from 'Sunday' says that he could be sidelined until December. The report also mentioned that the France international could be out for 12 weeks after reportedly picking up a hamstring tear.
However, manager Mourinho later dismissed the claims of the extent of the injury and suggested that no one inside the club knows the exact problem as there are several assessments yet to be made.
Pogba, who is currently in Finland is currently under treatment of the doctor of his compatriot Dembele, who is also nursing a long-term injury.
And while talking about the situation Finnish surgeon Sakari Orava has revealed that it is still unclear whether a surgery will be required to completely heal the problem.
The 72-year-old veteran doctor who also previously treated players like Beckham also stated that the injury occurred mainly because of muscle fatigue and Pogba's quick movements in the field.
“His injury is a little different to Dembele because he can heal without surgery,” he told HS. “A decision will be taken next week.”
“This kind of problem is usually a sum of many coincidences and is affected by muscle fatigue as well as rapid stopping and quick turning, with the brain going quicker than the feet,” he added.
Pogba has been a key performer for Manchester United this season and has already registered two goals and two assists in four Premier League matches before getting injured.