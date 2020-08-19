Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Manchester United, Manchester City will be exempted from Premier League first weekend

By
Premier League
The Manchester clubs may not have to play in the Premier League's first week.

Bengaluru, August 19: The two Manchester clubs -- United and City -- are likely to be exempted from competing in the opening weekend of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign following the late finish to their European commitments in the last season, according to a report which appeared in British daily The Times.

Manchester City's season came to an end only on August 15 after 1-3 loss to Olympique Lyon in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Their neighbours Mancester United's season ended the following day after their 1-2 defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League semifinals.

Guardiola's side dumped out again after contentious Dembele strike

Sevilla 2-1 Manchester United: De Jong fires Sevilla into Europa League final

The Premier League season is set to begin on September 12 and with teams requiring at least a 30-day break before their first match, City and United are likely to play their opening game in the following week, the Times report added.

Premier League to start on September 12

However, Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were knocked out of the Europa League by Sevilla on August 11, 32 days before the start of the new season, will have to play in the opening weekend itself.

City finsihed as runners-up to champions Liverpool last season, 15 points ahead of third-placed United.

Premier League Points Table

The new European season begins with national teams in action from September 3 to 8 when they will each play two games in the Nations League.

This season's Premier League transfer window, which was open from July 27 will run till October 5.

Transfer window to close on October 5

The 10-week period was settled upon by Premier League shareholders.

England's top-flight campaign, which resumed in June after being suspended for three months amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, was completed only on July 26.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has already voiced his concern against the early start of next season's Premier League.

September 12 too early - Lampard wants Chelsea's Premier League start pushed back

Although international transfers must be completed by October 5, a domestic-only window will run until October 16.

However, Premier League clubs will only be able to conduct deals with English Football League (EFL) teams and not with each other.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More MANCHESTER UNITED News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Laxman pays tributes to Dhoni
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 14:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue