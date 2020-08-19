Manchester United, Manchester City will be exempted from Premier League first weekend

Bengaluru, August 19: The two Manchester clubs -- United and City -- are likely to be exempted from competing in the opening weekend of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign following the late finish to their European commitments in the last season, according to a report which appeared in British daily The Times.
Manchester City's season came to an end only on August 15 after 1-3 loss to Olympique Lyon in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.
Their neighbours Mancester United's season ended the following day after their 1-2 defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League semifinals.
The Premier League season is set to begin on September 12 and with teams requiring at least a 30-day break before their first match, City and United are likely to play their opening game in the following week, the Times report added.
However, Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were knocked out of the Europa League by Sevilla on August 11, 32 days before the start of the new season, will have to play in the opening weekend itself.
City finsihed as runners-up to champions Liverpool last season, 15 points ahead of third-placed United.
The new European season begins with national teams in action from September 3 to 8 when they will each play two games in the Nations League.
This season's Premier League transfer window, which was open from July 27 will run till October 5.
The 10-week period was settled upon by Premier League shareholders.
England's top-flight campaign, which resumed in June after being suspended for three months amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, was completed only on July 26.
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has already voiced his concern against the early start of next season's Premier League.
Although international transfers must be completed by October 5, a domestic-only window will run until October 16.
However, Premier League clubs will only be able to conduct deals with English Football League (EFL) teams and not with each other.
