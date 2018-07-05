Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Mario Mandzukic wanted by Manchester United as part of Matteo Darmian swap deal

Mandzukic wanted by Man Utd
London, July 5: Manchester United are plotting a swap deal for Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic for defender Matteo Darmian, according to reports in Italy.

The former Torino fullback came to United in 2015, however, could never settle his place in the starting 11. The player since the last two season have mostly fared his time in the dugout or as a substitute and is now touted to leave the side.

Juventus were strongly linked with the defender as it was believed that the player could be a potential replacement of their departed star, Asamoah and Lichtsteiner. However, the Serie A winners amidst of the reports signed Valencia star Joao Cancelo and the rumours were started to fade out.

However, now according to reports in Italy, Juventus have again shown their interest in the player and ready to offer a player instead of a transfer fee.

United have placed a €20m transfer fee on the player, which Juventus have decided to ignore. But they are now ready to offer 32-year-old forward Mandzukic instead for the defender according to reports.

The Croatian forward joined the Turin based side in 2015 for €21m transfer from Atletico Madrid and has since endured a successful time, winning three league titles.

The player only has one year left in his contract and apparently the forward is now looking for a new challenge in his career.

Juventus are now also said to be open to the idea of letting him leave Turin, and it is believed that should he want to join United, a swap deal in between the two players will be talked about.

Mourinho is apparently looking for a mature player who can be the understudy of Lukaku and with Manzduzic previously having the experience of winning league titles with Bayern, Atletico and Juventus, the idea of getting him for a swap deal has apparently also intrigued the Portuguese boss.

Mandzukic is currently with his national side at the World Cup in Russia and scored during their last-16 win over Denmark last week. The 32-year-old's club future is only expected to be resolved when he returns from the tournament.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 15:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue