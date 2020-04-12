Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Manchester United's Paul Pogba hungry to return from injury

By Sacha Pisani

London, April 12: Paul Pogba said he is hungry to return as the Manchester United star looks to put his injury nightmare behind him amid transfer speculation.

Pogba has endured an injury-ruined 2019-20 season after undergoing ankle surgery in January – the France World Cup winner has not featured for the Red Devils since Boxing Day.

The United midfielder has also been the subject of transfer rumours, with former club Juventus and LaLiga giants Real Madrid reportedly trying to sign the disgruntled Frenchman.

In the meantime, Pogba is determined to return stronger once the coronavirus-hit Premier League season resumes.

"I'm already training and touching the ball," Pogba told the United podcast. "I've been frustrated, a long time ago. Now I'm almost there, so I'm just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team and everything.

"You think bad but I've never had something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way. It makes me more hungry to come back and do well. And, yeah, it just shows me as well how much I love football.

"You have to be very patient because, well my injury, I don't know if people really know what happened. So I had a foot injury, which came in the game against Southampton.

"It was early this season and so I carried this for a long time, training and trying to be playing with it. After I stopped, I found I had a fracture.

"I had a cast on it, a plaster-cast, so it went very well but too well. The bone got bigger and so, when I came back again, I played those two games against Watford and Newcastle [United], I could feel something again. So I had to have an operation and now here I am. I don't feel anything and, hopefully, I'll be back very soon."

Pogba added: "I don't even know how it feels like anymore. I can't wait to have this feeling again. I miss it because that's my job, to play football. I really enjoy playing football."

More PAUL POGBA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 7,529 | World - 1,716,375
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, April 12, 2020, 7:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue