'Physical monster' McTominay can do everything, says Solskjaer

Manchester, December 21: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauded his "physical monster" Scott McTominay after the Manchester United midfielder made Premier League history in the demolition of rivals Leeds United.
Man United tore visitors Leeds apart at Old Trafford in a 6-2 success, with the first two goals coming inside three minutes.
McTominay scored both, the earliest brace ever in the competition, as he turned in a dominant individual display.
The Scotland international also assisted Daniel James for the fifth goal from one of three chances created, while he covered 10.8 kilometres - third-most among Man United players - and weighed in defensively with a game-high five clearances.
Although McTominay hobbled off in stoppage time, nursing a groin issue, Solskjaer pointed to the player's immense energy at the heart of the team as key; the notoriously hard-working Leeds ran only 2.6km further than the Norwegian's side.
"We knew they have high energy and intense moments," the manager said. "But the movements of the front lads and the cleanliness of some of the moves allowed Scott to have space in front of him with the ball at his feet.
"He's a physical monster. He does all his work, every single day meticulously. He never shirks anything.
"And he gets his reward for his fitness and his technical work as well. He's improving, with space in front of him he can run.
"He can do everything. He used to be a striker; he can score goals. I think he proved today that he's a handful in and around the box as well.
"So, I'm very pleased with him. That energy and pride in a derby like this were important."
Indeed, while a fast start meant Man United did not have to come from behind as they have in each away league game this term, Solskjaer referred to his team's fitness and ability to fight until the final whistle when analysing their progress over the past two years.
Solskjaer oversaw the win against Leeds a day after his two-year anniversary as manager at Old Trafford.
"Of course, it's easier to sit here today and say that I'm seeing more and more of a Man United team that I like," he said. "I think I've enjoyed the two years.
"I really enjoyed today because I think we matched them physically, which is one of the big points for me. As a footballer, you have to be fit. The fitter you are, the more you can do.
"That was one of the main things when I came in. I want a fit team and the attitude to go to the end. I think we've proven that lately.
"And of course, there are details to work on and we'll keep on improving."