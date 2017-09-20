Manchester United plan sensational Sanchez deal

London, September 20: Manchester United are reportedly planning a sensational move for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.
The forward is in the final year of his contract at Arsenal and has rejected all offers to sign a new deal.
He was pursued by Manchester City in the summer transfer window but they were unsuccessful with a £60million bid after Arsenal failed to land a replacement ahead of the deadline, reports talksports.com.
City are expected to make a fresh attempt to prise the 28-year-old to the Etihad in January when the transfer window re-opens.
But, according to The Sun, they now face competition from bitter rivals United.
Jose Mourinho is said to be eager to add to his attacking options and is targeting a deal for the former Barcelona star next summer.
Sanchez will be available on a free transfer then but United will have to pay a signing-on fee of around £25million to secure his signature.
Losing Sanchez to a direct rival will come as a huge blow to Arsenal. The Chilean has fired 73 goals in 147 games for the club since joining from Barca in 2014.