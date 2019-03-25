Manchester United planning staggering £250m Portuguese raid

Bengaluru, March 25: Manchester United have reportedly ventured into Portuguese league to poach new talents and as per latest reports, they have targetted three players from there which could cost them a staggering £250 million.
United currently do not have any stable manager, however, if reports are believed, interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be handed the permanent role in the Summer. Apparently, he has already informed the club that he wants to sign the best young talents, rather than older experienced players.
19-year-old Joao Felix, his Benfica teammate Ruben Dias, 21, and 24-year-old Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes are apparently top of Solksjaer's wish list but their signature could cost the club around £250 million altogether.
United, however, face stiff competition for their signatures from Europe's top clubs including Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid and bitter local rivals Manchester City who are said to be interested in the Portuguese internationals.
Felix has a £105m release clause in his Benfica deal, whilst his team-mate Dias, 21, is valued at £50m by the same club and it could cost up to £95m to prise Fernandes, 24, from Sporting CP.
The Sporting captain has been in sublime form this season and has registered 24 goals and 14 assists from midfield already playing as a number 10 and winger in the squad. He could be let go of the Portuguese side because of their financial struggles but still could command a fee at least in the region of £60-70m.
Felix, on the other hand, is considered one of the brightest talents in Portuguese football since Ronaldo and in his breakthrough season this term, while playing as a second striker and inside forward, the youngster has registered 12 goals and six assists in 32 appearances.
Benfica, as of now, are not in a hurry letting their prized asset go and can only demand the exact the amount in which he is tied up.
His team-mate Ruben Dias is also enjoying a superb spell in the middle of the defence in the squad and has appeared 45 times for his club this campaign, making eight international caps in the process. He too will not be available for any bargain deal.
United are hell-bent on improving the squad in the Summer and it could see them splashing a lot of cash as well as letting go some of their deadwood. However, forking out a massive £250 million is still a big task but each of them is said to be among the options under consideration from the Norway manager as he prepares to make his first major moves in the transfer market as United boss.
United have a long history of monitoring Portuguese football's hottest prospects and in the last two Summer also signed right-back and defender, Dalot from Porto and Lindelof from Benfica.