Manchester United players return to training on 'staggered basis' following coronavirus outbreak

Manchester, December 21: Manchester United's players have started to return to training on a "staggered basis" following last week's coronavirus outbreak in the first-team squad.
United initially closed their Carrington Training Complex on December 13 for 24 hours to "minimise the risk of any further infection" after several staff and players tested positive for COVID-19.
The Red Devils' Premier League games with Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion were subsequently postponed, with the training base closing again on Thursday.
However, United announced on Tuesday that first-team operations have now resumed ahead of next Monday's Premier League meeting with Newcastle United at St James' Park.
Ralf Rangnick's side, who sit sixth in the English top flight, will then host Burnley three days later in their final match of 2021.
United also confirmed that, starting from next week's Burnley clash, all fans attending Old Trafford must demonstrate their COVID-19 status to fall in line with government guidance.
All fans aged 18 or over in England must have COVID-19 passes to enter 10,000-seater grounds or larger, or show proof of a negative lateral flow or PCR test taken within 48 hours prior, a rule that has been introduced since United's most recent home match on December 8.
The Premier League announced on Monday that fixtures will continue as scheduled during the festive period following an emergency meeting of clubs to discuss challenges brought on by an increase in coronavirus cases.