Man United's Pogba watches Butler & Heat in Miami

Miami, November 17: Manchester United star Paul Pogba watched Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in NBA action.
Pogba is nearing a United comeback, having been sidelined with an ankle problem since late September.
The Red Devils midfielder – who had an ankle cast removed earlier this month – made the most of the international break, travelling to the United States.
France international Pogba was in attendance as the Heat beat the New Orleans Pelicans 109-94 in Miami.
A friend of Heat star Butler, Pogba was gifted a Heat jersey during the clash at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Pogba – who continues to be linked with an Old Trafford exit amid interest from Real Madrid and former club Juventus – has made just five Premier League appearances this season.