Manchester United, : Positions the Red Devils can eye improving in Summer

Despite
Manchester
United
still
not
deciding
on
their
new
potential
owner,
the
Old
Trafford
side
are
planning
for
the
next
summer,
and
once
again
there
could
be
some
big
changes
expected.
Six new signings were made in the summer to support Erik ten Hag and all of them so far have made a significant impact in the season. However, the Dutchman is aware that more will be needed if he wants to restore Old Trafford to its former splendour.
And with a buyout anticipated and the Glazers finally prepared to cash in, 2023 may be a turning point for all parties involved with the club. The fans can expect a busy summer window with United continuing the overhaul with a lot more incoming as well as outgoing.
Ten Hag's foremost priority in the summer is expected to land an out-and-out number nine. Current striker Anthony Martial has shown glimpses of his lost form under the Dutch coach however his increasing injury issues have left the club with no choice of getting an alternative.