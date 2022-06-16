Football
Manchester United Premier League fixtures 2022/23: Ten Hag era begins with Brighton visit

By Russell Greaves

Manchester, June 16: Erik ten Hag's bid to guide Manchester United to a new era of Premier League success will begin with the visit of Brighton and Hove Albion.

The top-flight title has eluded United since 2013, with Ten Hag the fifth permanent manager since Alex Ferguson's departure that year.

After hosting Graham Potter's Seagulls on the opening day, United head to Brentford before hosting rivals Liverpool.

The first Manchester derby of the campaign will take place at the Etihad Stadium on October 1, with the champions heading to Old Trafford on January 14.

Ten Hag will take his charges to Anfield in March and close the season by welcoming newly promoted Fulham.

A potentially favourable festive period, following on from the World Cup in Qatar, sees United host Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day, head to Wolves on New Year's Eve, and entertain Bournemouth in their first game of 2023.

Manchester United 2022-23 Premier League fixtures in full:

Date Opponent (home or away)
07/08/2022 Brighton and Hove Albion (h)
13/08/2022 Brentford (a)
20/08/2022 Liverpool (h)
27/08/2022 Southampton (a)
30/08/2022 Leicester City (a)
03/09/2022 Arsenal (h)
10/09/2022 Crystal Palace (a)
17/09/2022 Leeds United (h)
01/10/2022 Manchester City (a)
08/10/2022 Everton (a)
15/10/2022 Newcastle United (h)
19/10/2022 Tottenham (h)
22/10/2022 Chelsea (a)
29/10/2022 West Ham (h)
05/11/2022 Aston Villa (a)
12/11/2022 Fulham (a)
26/12/2022 Nottingham Forest (h)
31/12/2022 Wolves (a)
02/01/2023 Bournemouth (h)
14/01/2023 Manchester City (h)
21/01/2023 Arsenal (a)
04/02/2023 Crystal Palace (h)
11/02/2023 Leeds United (a)
18/02/2023 Leicester City (h)
25/02/2023 Brentford (h)
04/03/2023 Liverpool (a)
11/03/2023 Southampton (h)
18/03/2023 Brighton and Hove Albion (a)
01/04/2023 Newcastle United (a)
08/04/2023 Everton (h)
15/04/2023 Nottingham Forest (a)
22/04/2023 Chelsea (h)
25/04/2023 Tottenham (a)
29/04/2023 Aston Villa (h)
06/05/2023 West Ham (a)
13/05/2023 Wolves (h)
20/05/2023 Bournemouth (a)
28/05/2023 Fulham (h)
Story first published: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 13:30 [IST]
