Manchester United Premier League fixtures 2022/23: Ten Hag era begins with Brighton visit

Manchester, June 16: Erik ten Hag's bid to guide Manchester United to a new era of Premier League success will begin with the visit of Brighton and Hove Albion.
The top-flight title has eluded United since 2013, with Ten Hag the fifth permanent manager since Alex Ferguson's departure that year.
After hosting Graham Potter's Seagulls on the opening day, United head to Brentford before hosting rivals Liverpool.
The first Manchester derby of the campaign will take place at the Etihad Stadium on October 1, with the champions heading to Old Trafford on January 14.
Ten Hag will take his charges to Anfield in March and close the season by welcoming newly promoted Fulham.
A potentially favourable festive period, following on from the World Cup in Qatar, sees United host Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day, head to Wolves on New Year's Eve, and entertain Bournemouth in their first game of 2023.
Manchester United 2022-23 Premier League fixtures in full:
|Date
|Opponent (home or away)
|07/08/2022
|Brighton and Hove Albion (h)
|13/08/2022
|Brentford (a)
|20/08/2022
|Liverpool (h)
|27/08/2022
|Southampton (a)
|30/08/2022
|Leicester City (a)
|03/09/2022
|Arsenal (h)
|10/09/2022
|Crystal Palace (a)
|17/09/2022
|Leeds United (h)
|01/10/2022
|Manchester City (a)
|08/10/2022
|Everton (a)
|15/10/2022
|Newcastle United (h)
|19/10/2022
|Tottenham (h)
|22/10/2022
|Chelsea (a)
|29/10/2022
|West Ham (h)
|05/11/2022
|Aston Villa (a)
|12/11/2022
|Fulham (a)
|26/12/2022
|Nottingham Forest (h)
|31/12/2022
|Wolves (a)
|02/01/2023
|Bournemouth (h)
|14/01/2023
|Manchester City (h)
|21/01/2023
|Arsenal (a)
|04/02/2023
|Crystal Palace (h)
|11/02/2023
|Leeds United (a)
|18/02/2023
|Leicester City (h)
|25/02/2023
|Brentford (h)
|04/03/2023
|Liverpool (a)
|11/03/2023
|Southampton (h)
|18/03/2023
|Brighton and Hove Albion (a)
|01/04/2023
|Newcastle United (a)
|08/04/2023
|Everton (h)
|15/04/2023
|Nottingham Forest (a)
|22/04/2023
|Chelsea (h)
|25/04/2023
|Tottenham (a)
|29/04/2023
|Aston Villa (h)
|06/05/2023
|West Ham (a)
|13/05/2023
|Wolves (h)
|20/05/2023
|Bournemouth (a)
|28/05/2023
|Fulham (h)