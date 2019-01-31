Football

Manchester United to rival Chelsea for Ivan Rakitic

By
Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic (right) could be set for summer move
Bengaluru, January 31: Manchester United are reportedly ready to rival Chelsea for the signing of Ivan Rakitic as Barcelona make the Croatian midfielder available for the summer.

According to reports in Spain, a number of top clubs are on alert for Rakitic, with Arsenal also mentioned as possible contenders for his signature.

However, the report also states that, it is pretty clear the 30-year-old, who has a £109million release clause, is a top priority for Chelsea as they look to rebuild their midfield.

The Blues could do with Rakitic as a replacement for Cesc Fabregas, while Mateo Kovacic is also only at Stamford Bridge on loan. The Real Madrid loanee is not doing a great job and his loan move is unlikely to be made permanent in the summer.

Now, reports suggest that Manchester United could also be in the running as they also seem in urgent need of strengthening in midfield.

Paul Pogba needs a more reliable midfield partner after some up-and-down form from Nemanja Matic this season, while the likes of Fred and Andreas Pereira have not impressed at all.

Ander Herrera's form has also been pretty inspiring, but Rakitic is a huge upgrade on any midfielder the Red Devils have apart from Pogba. Plus, he is also experienced at the top level.

Meanwhile, Herrera's future is in doubt as he looks no closer to signing a new contract ahead of becoming a free agent in the summer.

Rakitic could be just what United need in that area of the pitch, with the kind of creativity, quality, and experience of winning that would improve almost any side around Europe.

Rakitic, although, is eager to stay put at Camp Nou despite the signing of Frenkie De Jong who will move to Spain in the summer from Ajax.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 10:42 [IST]
