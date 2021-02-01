Manchester United's record against top six this season

Bengaluru, Feb 1: Manchester United may sit second in the league table, three points shy of leaders Manchester City however their record against 'top six' so far this season may suggest that they are still not ready to fight for the league title.
Solskjaer's men completed the first half of their fixture programme against Big Six rivals after their draw against Arsenal this week, and the points against them are pretty inferior compared to the last term.
Last Season's record against Big Six
United finished third in the league table last season but were 33 points behind the leaders Liverpool. The Reds were one of the most dominant forces last season and grasped most points against the Big six in the process. But United too were not far behind comparing their overall points against the top six. Playing 10 times, they gathered 18 points out of possible 30.
The great run included five wins over Chelsea, Spurs and Manchester City along with three draws and just two defeats. It's 1.8 points per game where they scored 15 goals and conceded just 9 times. The average number of points per game Premier League champions have gained from Big Six opponents over the last 10 years is 1.94. So considering such a fact, Solskjaer's record of last season looked quite impressive.
This season's record against Big Six
However, fast forward after a season the Red Devils have gained the second-lowest points against big six so far. They are yet to win a single game after six matches, drawing four times and losing two. Besides, the more uncomfortable thing about the record is that they have only scored just one goal in the process which also came during their 6-1 defeat against Tottenham at home. But defensively they have put on a better number after the Spurs massacre as they conceded just one more goal since then.
Having all said, United can improve the record in the coming matchday with still four big games left to play. But there's no doubt they have to advance themselves further.