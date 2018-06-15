Manchester United top Summer transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic closing a move to Juventus

London, June 15: Manchester United's top target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has reportedly agreed to a move to Italian club Juventus in this summer transfer.
The reports are suggesting that the star Lazio midfielder is now closing the deal with Juventus within a few days. Former general director of Juventus, Luciano Moggi has confirmed that there is an ongoing discussion between both the Italian clubs about the transfer fee of the Serbian International.
The 23-year-old midfielder has a contract with Lazio till the end of 2021-22 season. The playmaker has the potential to play for any top European club at this moment. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has made 35 appearances for Lazio in Serie A in the previous season. The Serbian has scored 12 goals and assisted in other 3 goals for Lazio in Serie A.
Manchester United’s manager Jose Mourinho was really impressed by the performance of the young Serbian midfielder and he was keen to bring the player at Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic prefers to play in the attacking midfield position but he can also be used as a central midfielder. Mourinho preferred to play with a 4-3-3 formation at the closing stage of the previous season.
Manchester United need to bring one world class midfielder to play along with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could be a great addition to the squad of the Red Devils in the next season.
As the things stand now, Manchester United club management is busy with other summer transfer players. The situation has got worse for the Red Devils as the Serie A giants Juventus have also shown their interest towards Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
The former Juventus director has told that there are two deals to be confirmed by the Serie A Champions within few days.
The former Inter Milan right-back Joao Cancelo is on his way to Juventus in this summer transfer window. The player has already agreed to sign a contract with the Serie A giants Juventus.
The situation is a little bit tricky in the case of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Talks are going on between both the clubs in an advanced stage and it seems United are going to lose their top summer transfer target if they do not make a quick move within the next 2-3 days.
