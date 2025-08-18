Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch AUS vs SA 1st ODI in India, UK, Pakistan and other Countries?

Football Wayne Rooney Urges Manchester United To Sign Gianluigi Donnarumma Amid Goalkeeping Concerns Wayne Rooney insists Manchester United should sign Gianluigi Donnarumma to address their goalkeeping issues. He highlights Donnarumma's skills and experience as essential for the team's success. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 22:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Wayne Rooney has expressed his belief that Manchester United should consider signing Gianluigi Donnarumma to address their current goalkeeping issues. Donnarumma appears set to leave Paris Saint-Germain after being omitted from the team by Luis Enrique for both their Super Cup victory and the opening Ligue 1 match. PSG secured wins in both games, with Lucas Chevalier stepping up as the new goalkeeper, notably saving a penalty in the Super Cup against Tottenham.

Manchester United's goalkeeping situation has been under scrutiny, especially after Andre Onana faced criticism for his performances last season. Altay Bayindir, who played in their Premier League opener due to Onana's injury, was blamed for Riccardo Calafiori's decisive goal from a corner. Rooney believes United should focus on acquiring a reliable goalkeeper and sees Donnarumma as an ideal candidate.

Donnarumma is linked with potential moves to both Manchester United and Manchester City. Reports suggest City might be leading the race, with Ederson possibly heading to Galatasaray. Rooney emphasised the importance of having a dependable goalkeeper, recalling when Edwin Van der Sar brought stability to United's defence.

"Yeah, I think it has to be," Rooney stated on the Wayne Rooney show when asked if signing a new goalkeeper should be a priority. He compared the current situation to when Roy Carroll and Tim Howard were at United, noting that defenders lacked full trust in them until Van der Sar arrived.

Last season, Donnarumma conceded 24 Ligue 1 goals from shots with an expected goals on target (xGoT) value of 21.1, meaning he let in 2.9 more goals than expected based on opponents' finishing quality. In contrast, Onana conceded 40 goals from shots with an xGoT value of 41.3, effectively conceding 1.3 fewer goals than anticipated.

Despite facing more shots on target—128 compared to Donnarumma's 73—Onana managed nine clean sheets in the league, while Donnarumma only achieved four during PSG's title-winning campaign. Rooney highlighted these statistics as part of his argument for why United should pursue Donnarumma.

Rooney's Perspective on Goalkeeper Trust

Rooney reflected on how Edwin Van der Sar's presence brought calmness and trust among defenders at United. He mentioned that although Onana is a talented keeper, he didn't instil confidence last season. "Donnarumma is 26; he's one of the best keepers in the world," Rooney said. "It'd be crazy if Man United don't go for him."

The Italian goalkeeper's potential move could significantly impact Manchester United's defensive stability. With Ederson possibly leaving City and Onana underperforming last year, securing Donnarumma might provide much-needed assurance between the posts for United.