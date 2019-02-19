Manchester United target Serie A duo to replace Romelu Lukaku

Bengaluru, February 19: Premier League giants Manchester United are ready to ditch Romelu Lukaku and have already lined up two potential replacements, according to reports.
The big Belgian, 25, has fallen down the pecking order since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in the hot seat.
Marcus Rashford has shined as a number nine but it is believed that the Red Devils will go for a new striker in the summer by shipping Lukaku out of the club.
Reports claim that Lukaku could be used as a makeweight in any deal to bring Mauro Icardi or Paulo Dybala to the club. The report also adds that the big Belgian is aware of the situation and would not be against making the switch, although he would prefer to join Juventus over Inter.
Both strikers offer pace and a real goal threat but have had issues off the field in Italy. Both Argentinian forwards are up for grabs having fallen out with their respective managers Massimilano Allegri and Luciano Spalletti.
Although United have yet to make a decision on who will replace the sacked Jose Mourinho permanently it hasn’t stopped them making plans for the summer transfer window.
The Red Devils take on Chelsea in the FA Cup tomorrow in another litmus test for Solskjaer, who is set to be named the club's permanent boss.
The Manchester club need a miracle to avoid crashing out of the Champions League, making the top-four race crucial if they want to attract top talent in the summer.
The Red Devils are also ready to make a summer move for Benfica’s exciting teenager Joao Felix after compiling extensive reports on a player who is seen as a long term replacement for Juan Mata.
Felix has attracted the interest of a number of other leading European clubs and his skills have also been endorsed by former United star Cristiano Ronaldo who believes his fellow countryman is heading for the big time.