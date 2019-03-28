Manchester United tracking teenage Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba

Bengaluru, March 28: Manchester United are tracking young French defender William Saliba and are ready to splash €30 million to land the AS Saint-Etienne star, according to reports.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been given the job permanently and the Norwegian is already drafting his summer transfer targets. He is apparently targetting some defensive recruits in the summer and is not only aiming for established players but also younger potential talents.
The Red Devils are already tracking the likes of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Tottenham centre-half Alderwereild as well as Roma defender Kostas Manolas but also reportedly put an eye on Ligue 1 sensation William Saliba.
William Saliba: Only Aurelien Tchouameni (2.7) is making more interceptions per 90 than Saliba (2.3) of teenagers in Europe's top five leagues this season— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 27, 2019
The central defender who recently turned 18 is regarded as one of the best young prospects in France and has been an important presence for Saint Etienne this term. Making his debut this year, the tall ball playing defender has made 13 appearances for the Ligue 1 club this season and is also capable of playing in the right-back.
His sudden rise to the occasion has attracted a lot of interest and according to French media, Le 10 Sport United, who have sent scouts several times this season to monitor him, are leading the race to sign him.
The interest is serious and talks are only expected to begin with the player in the coming weeks once they get the all clear from the French outfit. The French side have reportedly put up a £25 million fee for the 18-year-old, but it could come with a major clause. Because of his young age, the French side would want the youngster on loan at the club next season for any kind of deal to go through.
United could be without three defenders in the Summer, with Valencia leaving on a free transfer and Darmian and Rojo set for an Old Trafford exit. In this situation, putting faith on a young promising defender makes sense and the move seems like a good investment for a side who have always relied on young talents.