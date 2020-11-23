Manchester United want former Premier League star

Kolkata, November 23: If reports in England are to be believed, Manchester United and Inter Milan are in talks regarding a swap deal that could see Christian Eriksen moving to Old Trafford in exchange of £52 million signing Fred.
As Inter boss Antonio Conte looks to improve his squad when the transfer window reopens, the Danish international could be let go to free up cash for new recruits and he has been straight away offered to United.
The rumour-mill is also strong about Inter having proposed the Red Devils a swap deal as they want Fred in return.
The Brazilian midfielder arrived from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 for £52 million, but is yet to truly justify his price tage. The combative midfielder has finally started to make an impression this season, forming a strong partnership with Scott McTominay.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a very big decision to make. There are very few players in the world who can beat Eriksen when it comes to creative abilities and on top of that, he has vast experience in the Premier League.
From Eriksen's point of view, he badly needs a move in order to redeem his career which seems to have stalled at San Siro. But, the question is whether United need him or not and the answer is a big no. The reason why Eriksen has struggled at Inter is Conte not playing him as the No.10 and at United, things are unlikely to improve for the former Ajax ace.
Eriksen may be a top player with Premier League experience, but Bruno Fernandes is close to irreplaceable at Old Trafford right now and so too is Donny van de Beek. Even if the Red Devils off-load their star midfielder Paul Pogba, Eriksen does not fit in the deeper central midfield role.
Also, Fred has finally started proving his worth at the club and it makes no sense for Solskjaer to sell the 27-year-old at the moment. The swap deal makes absolutely no sense from Manchester United's viewpoint.