Manchester United want La Liga striker, a good deal?

Kolkata, June 4: As per rumours in England, Manchester United are considering a move for Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno this summer.
The Spaniard has enjoyed a sensational season for Villareal this time out and scored an important goal for his side in the Europa League final against the Red Devils as the Yellow Submarine went on to win the game on penalties.
United have managed to tie down veteran Uruguayan Edinson Cavani at the club for another year, but they could still do with another striker in their ranks.
Moreno has been one of the best players in La Liga in recent times and has taken his game to a whole another level this season as he notched 30 goals across all competitions to lead his boyhood club to their first major silverware.
The 29-year-old has not only caught the eye with his eye for goals, but also for his ability to set up his team-mates.
Villareal usually play in a 4-4-2 system and Moreno has mostly played alongside Paco Alcacer. He has had to adapt and that has helped him big time in becoming an all-round centre-forward.
And, that also makes him a perfect fit for a team like United who play in a fluidic system.
In Moreno, the Red Devils can get a top class striker for at least the next five years if not more. And, unless Villareal quote a ludicrous fee for their star man, United should do everything to make this deal possible.