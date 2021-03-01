Manchester United want Leicester City star, a good deal?

Bengaluru, March 1: As per reports in England, Leicester City star winger Harvey Barnes is attracting plenty of attention of the big boys of the Premier League. The 23-year-old is reportedly wanted by both Liverpool and Manchester United and the Foxes are well aware of the interest in their academy graduate from the traditional big two of English football.
The Midlands club are reportedly looking to reward the fleet-footed winger a new deal with a bumper pay rise for his excellent showings and in order to stave off interest.
The surprise winners of the Premier League in 2016, Leicester City are looking like a completely rejuvenated side now and the credit goes to their manager Brendan Rodgers. Since he was appointed the manager of the Foxes in February 2019 following the sacking of Claude Puel, Leicester City have been on the right path of improvement and narrowly missed out on the fourth spot last season. They are currently on the right track this season sitting third in the league table and Barnes has been one of their most important players which have not gone unnoticed.
Barnes has been playing the best football of his whole career this season, having provided nine goals and four assists in the Premier League this season in 25 games. The 23-year-old is thought to be in with a chance of going to Euro 2020 with England, but the injury he suffered against Arsenal on Sunday could now curtail that ambition. The winger was stretchered off the field looking in pain with an apparent knee problem. If he misses the Euros, it will be pretty unfortunate for the young wideman as well for England.
Barnes is a bit of a late bloomer and has improved drastically over the last couple of years and his consistency levels this season has been praiseworthy. The 23-year-old is predominantly a left-winger and is a very tricky customer due to his excellent technique and intelligent movement. In many ways, he is a lot similar to Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane. The 23-year-old is two-footed and can be really unpredictable due to that as he can cut inside and drift outside with ease.
What makes Barnes a special talent is not just his technique and intelligence but his tremendous tenacity to run down the entire park and the willingness to take on defenders for fun. And, just aged 23 now, the winger can go a long way if he can continue his development. It is public knowledge that Manchester United are in the market for a top-notch winger and their primary target is Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho. They were desperate to land the young Englishman in the summer but failed to agree to a fee with the German giants.
Barnes can be a solid alternative to Sancho for the Red Devils. The one-time capped England international is likely to come at a lower price and is also homegrown just like Sancho. Also, Barnes is already proven in the Premier League and has been one of the most impressive players in the division this season. Therefore, the 23-year-old looks like a much more safe bet compared to Sancho.