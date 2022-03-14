Manchester United want Ligue 1 attacker, a good deal?

Bengaluru, March 14: As per reports in England, Manchester United are set to revive their interest in Olympique Lyonnais forward Moussa Dembele. The Red Devils are believed to be long-term admirers of the 25-year-old with the club tracking his progress since the 2015-16 season.
With his contract at Parc Olympique Lyonnais set to expire in 2023, the Red Devils could finally turn their interest into a concrete offer with Lyon said to have no option but to cash in on him in the summer. It is understood that £25 million could do the trick for Manchester United but the Red Devils could face plenty of competition for the signature of the Frenchman.
Manchester United will be in need to add more firepower to their squad in the summer with Edinson Cavani looking destined to depart at the end of his contract. The futures of Anthony Martial, on loan at Sevilla and even Cristiano Ronaldo, look up in the air which means it is imperative that they look for a number nine.
Dembele, who won the La Liga title with Atletico Madrid on loan last campaign, has scored nine goals from 22 matches in all competitions this term. The Fulham academy graduate is currently enjoying a solid run of form having scored five goals in his last seven outings. The 25-year-old formerly had a sensational spell with Celtic during which he scored 51 goals in 94 games for the Hoops.
While Dembele looks like a decent striker, he still might not be good enough for a team like Manchester United especially if they have to come out of the mediocrity that has engulfed the club since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson. The Frenchman has 9 goals and 3 assists in 22 games this season but had a return of just one goal in 23 games last time out.
Dembele managed to score a total of 47 goals in 98 games in the two seasons combined prior to that but he has never been the same afterwards. Dembele might prove to be a solid squad player at Old Trafford but he is unlikely to be good enough for being a regular starter.
Manchester United have grounds to make up if they have to close the gap with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in the years to come but for that, they need to sign quality players. And, Moussa Dembele certainly is not good enough for that.