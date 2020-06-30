Manchester United want Liverpool target, a good move?

Bengaluru, June 30: If reports in England are to be believed, Manchester United are ready to make a big offer for Valencia wonderkid Ferran Torres. The 20-year-old has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe in recent times especially newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool. And as per reports, Manchester United are looking to get one over their rivals by making a significantly big offer for the Spanish prodigy.
With Valencia struggling this season and looking all but certain of missing out on a top-four place, Albert Celades' side could lose some of his best players this summer and Torres could be one of the first to make a move with his stock pretty high across Europe. Here, we will take a look at the Spanish wonderkid and try to analyse if he would be a good addition to Manchester United or not.
Torres has plenty of experience for his age
Torres is just 20 years of age now and it is remarkable that he has made as many as 93 senior appearances for a club like Valencia already. For his age, the youngster is quite experienced and that is why he looks much ahead of his age. Thanks to regular first-team exposure, his development has been rapid and despite his team's poor form, he is still regarded as one of the biggest talents in Europe at the moment and is seen as the future of Spain. This experience will certainly help the youngster if he makes a move to a club like Manchester United but he also needs to ensure that he makes the right decision for his career.
He is capable of playing on either flank and even upfront
Ferran Torres is a gifted modern-day winger who looks natural on either flank and that is a quality very few players have. He is almost equally adept with either foot and can be very unpredictable. He is capable of cutting inside from the wide areas while also being capable of taking on his man and deliver deadly crosses into the box.
On top of that, he is blessed with a frame of 6 feet which makes him even harder to deal with. Valencia have also used him upfront on occasions and he looks more than comfortable in that role as well.
Statistics
Statistics are mostly seen as the parameter to judge players but it can often be wrong as even the best individuals need better players around him to produce the best stats. Torres has so far scored just nine goals and provided 11 assists in his Valencia career that has seen him don the iconic kit a total of 93 times. Going by his stats, it might seem strange to see the player being so much in demand. But in reality, it is mostly due to the poor finishing of those around him. Torres has made 1.7 key passes per game while completing 2 dribbles per game on an average. His passing success of 81% is also impressive for a winger and his crossing success is also pretty high at 70%.
To conclude, Torres looks like a really special talent but he is still pretty much in his development phase. He can be a big success at Manchester United in their playing style that is largely dependent on counter-attacks. But at the same time, patience will be needed and at Manchester United, he might not get the liberty to take his time to settle in. Manchester United need someone who can come and make an immediate impact and expecting that from 20-year-old Ferran Torres can prove to be a gamble despite the player's enormous talent.