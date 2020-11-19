Manchester United want Nuno Mendes, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Nov 19: If reports in England are to be believed, the race for the signature of Sporting CP's young left-back Nuno Mendes is heating up. A host of Premier League clubs are believed to be interested in the 18-year-old who is already a Portugal Under-21 international. Manchester United are believed to be one of the interested parties but there is also plenty of interest from the likes of Leicester City, Arsenal as well as title-holders Liverpool.
In this article, we will try to analyse whether Nuno Mendes would be a good addition to Manchester United or not.
Manchester United still need a left-back
Luke Shaw has been at Manchester United since 2014 and despite arriving from Southampton with plenty of anticipation, he has not quite reached the heights that he was expected to. Due to persistent injury troubles and inconsistency, the left-back who was once touted as the 'Next Gareth Bale' and the undisputed future left-back of the English national team, is somewhat a failed potential at the age of 25.
Manchester United signed Alex Telles from FC Porto as a potential upgrade on Shaw this summer but the Brazilian is also yet to make his mark due to coronavirus infection. In 18-year-old Nuno Mendes, Manchester United ca potentially get a player who can replace Luke Shaw and even compete with Telles for a starting spot in the future.
An all-rounded full-back
Many modern-day fullbacks often leave plenty to be desired when it comes to defending but Nuno Mendes is certainly not one of them. The 18-year-old is truly a complete full-back who is not only excellent going forward but can also track back really well. He boasts a frame of 6 feet which is above average for a full-back and uses his physique really well in defensive duels.
He is also really strong in the air which can be started from his average of 1 aerial duel won per game. While Luke Shaw is good defensively and Telles is good in terms of going forward, both of them lack in the other areas but Mendes is a more complete footballer and having such a full-back in their ranks will be beneficial for the Red Devils in the long run.
Age
Mendes is just 18 years of age and is already the first choice left-back of Sporting CP. Also, he looks much ahead of his age in terms of maturity and composure. If the Portuguese Under-21 international can continue his development, he could potentially become one of the best players in his position in the future.
And, he also has a release clause of £40 million in his contract which could prove to be a bargain in the future and Manchester United must take this opportunity. They have good memories when it comes to signing players from Portugal and particularly Sporting and Nuno Mendes has all the ingredients to follow the trend set by the likes of Ronaldo, Nani and Fernandes.