Manchester United want PSG defender Thomas Meunier

London, Oct 7: Belgian international right-back and also a fan of the English club Thomas Meunier seems sure to spark interest from Jose Mourinho after admitting he is unhappy with his fringe role at Paris Saint-Germain.
The Belgium star is PSG's second-choice right-back behind summer signing Dani Alves but wants more first-team football.
The 26-year-old has been linked with Old Trafford in recent months, especially as United boss Mourinho wants a long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia.
And when French newspaper L’Equipe asked if he was frustrated about his limited chances with the French big spenders this season, Meunier replied: "Yes, because I want to play every match, whether it’s against Gueugnon, Niort or Bayern Munich.
"I want to be on the pitch every time. I am in a team which is one of the top five in the world where the back-ups and the starters are about the same level."
Meunier played six Champions League ties and 18 Ligue One matches in his first campaign with PSG in 2016-17 after joining from Club Brugge as he shared the duty with Serge Aurier who moved for Spurs this summer.
But this term, 34-year-old Brazil defender Dani Alves has played both European clashes so far following his arrival from Serie A champions Juventus which is, of course, frustrating for him.
The Belgian defender said: "For me, Serge (Aurier) and Dani are equal.
"Dani has experience and he is a leader on the pitch.
"It takes a bit of luck sometimes. I see the choices of the coach. I just have to be patient for now, because I’m not the priority.
"But I will do everything to complicate the choices as much as possible when I play.
"I do what I can and I usually play good matches, which is important for the technical staff because they know they can count on me, but they already knew that last season."