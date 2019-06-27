Manchester United want Sevilla and France forward Wissam Ben Yedder

Bengaluru, June 27: Manchester United are reportedly keen on bringing Sevilla and France forward Wissam Ben Yedder to Old Trafford this summer if Romelu Lukaku leaves the club for Inter Milan amid ongoing exit speculation.
United are set for a major summer shake-up under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the squad might have a different look next season as the club will release a few players and there are likely to be new arrivals.
The Red Devils have already completed the signing of young winger Daniel James, and have closed down on 21-year-old right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. However, another transfer speculation which has been extensively going around is of striker Romelu Lukaku.
The Belgian forward has seen his position captured by Rashford since Solskjaer's appointment and rumours have been circulating that he is eager to move to Serie A next season, after potential interests from Inter Milan.
Inter Milan are interested in Lukaku and it will become clear over the coming weeks whether new manager Antonio Conte is provided with the finance to land the Belgian striker who is also looking to offload Icardi first to replace him with the Belgian.
United, who would hold out for up to £80million for Lukaku, are unlikely to sign a striker this summer without offloading another.
But with Lukaku rumoured to be looking for an exit, keeping that in mind, United are actively looking for a replacement and reportedly they have been impressed with Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder who scored an impressive 30 goals with 11 assists in 54 games last season.
However, it has also been claimed that Ben Yedder’s release clause which stands at €40million could raise issues given the age of the forward. But if United can recoup their initial investment on Lukaku they are expected to make an official approach for the 29-year-old.
The Norwegian is keen to rebuild United’s spine with young potential talents. The Red Devils are expected to adopt a different approach in the transfer market under Solskjaer by buying young players to develop rather than marquee signings.
Ben Yedder would go against that given he turns 29 in August, but the Red Devils need a balance of experience and quality as well to enjoy success next year and the Frenchman can be the perfect option to throw a firm challenge to Rashford who is expected to lead the line next season.
Solskjaer seems to favour attackers with pace, who like to run directly at defences, which is why he has so far opted Rashford over Lukaku. And Yedder could be the player of the same mould and may turn out to be a very crafty signing for the English club.