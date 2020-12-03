Manchester United want Villareal star, a good deal?

Kolkata, December 3: If rumours in England are to be believed, Manchester United are keen on signing Villareal defender Pau Torres.
The 23-year-old remains under contract with the Yellow Submarines until 2024. That deal includes a huge release clause of £60 million and it is claimed that the Red Devils are hesitant to meet that.
They are reportedly set to use former Villareal defender Eric Bailly as a bet to lower Torres' asking price
Here, we analyse whether the cash plus player swap deal makes sense from United's point of view or not.
Just 23, Torres is yet to reach his peak and has already garnered a solid reputation for himself as a ball-playing defender. The Spaniard has the quintessential thing needed for a centre-back to thrive in the Premier League and that is physical presence.
Torres is also known for his clean tackling and he hardly needs to do the dirty job which can be seen from his average of 0.4 fouls per game. A left-footed defender, Torres likes to be deployed at left centre-back and for that Harry Maguire would need to shift to the right side and it could be beneficial for the Red Devils.
If United can convince Villareal to take back Bailly as part of the swap deal in exchange of Torres, it would be a pretty solid deal from their viewpoint.
But considering how well Villareal have fared in recent times in La Liga, they have every reason to make life hard for the Red Devils.