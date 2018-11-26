Manchester United willing to cash in on Andreas Pereira

Bengaluru, November 26: Manchester United academy prodigy Andreas Pereira could be set to leave the club in January with Arsenal and Chelsea battling for his signature, according to reports.
The 22-year-old midfielder had spent the last two season out on loan in Spain with Granada and Valencia only to return to Manchester this summer with high hopes of starting as a regularly in United's midfield.
However, to his misery, the Brazilian has only got five matches under his belt, mostly as subs and now as per reports, United are ready to let the player go to fulfil his wish of getting regular minutes.
As per an exclusive from the Mirror, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing Andreas Pereira with Man Utd ready to sell.— LTArsenal™️ (@ltarsenal) 24 November 2018
The fee is likely to be an initial £10m with add ons. #afc pic.twitter.com/kdnuEatbET
Pereira is out-of-contract in the summer, although Manchester United do have a one-year option, it is understood United are ready to cash in on the player in January for a cut-price deal and Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal have shown interests.
As per reports, the midfielder could be available for as little as £10 million, plus add-ons and Arsenal’s head of recruitment Sven Mislintat views the 22-year-old as an 'ideal solution’ for Unai Emery’s squad who might lose Ramsey and El-Neny in coming windows. Sarri, on the other hand, is keen to sign him in January as replacements for the likes of Danny Drinkwater and Cesc Fabregas who could be on their way out in January.
Apart from them, his former side Valencia as well as Italian side Inter Milan are also interested in signing him, but it is understood that the player is willing to stay in England.
Pereira appeared last in United colours against Chelsea in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. The versatile midfielder who can play anywhere in the midfield started well since the pre-season where he was one of the standout performers.
As a reward, Mourinho gave him his long-awaited full Premier League debut in the opening day’s win over Leicester, playing in a midfield three with Paul Pogba and Fred, with Jose Mourinho even saying he had performed brilliantly. But since then, the midfielder has not been called in to the set-up and has mostly been working as a sporadic player.