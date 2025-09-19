From Accessibility to Accommodation: How New Delhi is Preparing for 2,200 Athletes at Its First World Para Athletics Championships

Football Manchester United Women Make History With First Women's Champions League Appearance After Dramatic Comeback Marc Skinner commended Manchester United Women for their historic achievement in securing their first Women's Champions League appearance after a remarkable comeback led by Elisabeth Terland's hat-trick. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Marc Skinner praised Manchester United's women's team for making history by reaching the Women's Champions League main draw for the first time. The team overcame a 1-0 deficit from the first leg at Leigh Sports Village, with Elisabeth Terland's hat-trick leading them to victory. Her goals in the opening 13 minutes and another after an hour secured a 3-1 aggregate win.

Skinner expressed his pride in his players' determination, stating, "Over both legs, we thoroughly deserved it. We were the better team, so congratulations to my players—they are history makers, and that is incredible." He emphasised that their journey isn't just about participation but about giving their best effort in Europe.

Terland's performance was pivotal, as her hat-trick increased her goal tally to seven in four qualifying matches. She praised her teammates' character and teamwork, saying, "I think what stands out for me today is the performance from the team. We went out and totally dominated the game, which is exactly what we wanted to do."

The Norwegian striker expressed her love for playing with this group and highlighted how effective teamwork made her job easier. "I love playing for this team—and when people pass me the ball like they did today, it's an easy job as a striker," she added.

The team's collective effort was evident throughout the match. An early goal was crucial, and scoring twice within 15 minutes set a high standard. Their strong home performance made it challenging for opponents to compete against them.

Terland also shared her excitement about making history and competing further in the Women's Champions League. "We knew we wanted to play more WCL games this season, and we made history today," she said. "I'm proud of the group and what we've done so far—and now, we're here to really compete."

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Manchester United's women's team as they embark on their European journey. The focus now shifts to maintaining their competitive edge in upcoming matches while representing their club on a larger stage.