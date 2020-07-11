Football
Marcelo suffers adductor injury amid reports his La Liga season is over

By Ryan Benson
Marcelo sustained an adductor injury

Madrid, July 11: Real Madrid could be without Marcelo for the rest of their La Liga campaign after suffering an adductor injury.

The experienced left-back sustained the problem during the 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, a game in which he won the penalty that resulted in the decisive goal.

La Liga leaders Madrid announced in the lead up to Friday's clash with Deportivo Alaves which they won 2-0, that the Brazilian's injury had been diagnosed as a problem in his left adductor muscle.

Real Madrid edges close to La Liga title

While the club refused to put a timeframe on his recovery, media reports suggest they do not expect him to be available for their three remaining league games after the visit of Alaves.

Zinedine Zidane will be without Marcelo for trips to Granada and Leganes either side of a home match against in-form Villarreal.

He is not thought to be a major doubt for the Champions League last-16 second leg against Manchester City on August 7, however.

Real Madrid edge close to La Liga title
Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 2:30 [IST]
