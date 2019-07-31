Marcos Rojo wants to leave Manchester United

Bengaluru, July 31: Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo could weigh up his future at Old Trafford unless he is given assurances of first-team football, according to the reports.
The Argentine defender apparently believes his opportunities will be limited next season despite performing well on the club's pre-season tour of Australia and the Far East.
In recent years he has already dropped behind Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Eric Lindelof in the pecking order and with United edging towards a deal for the Leicester City defender Harry Maguire his game time could be tougher to come by.
The Argentine international could also play as left-back however with Luke Shaw almost guaranteed to be the first choice while Young as his deputy, it is unlikely he will get a run of games even there in the sides.
Now as per the latest reports, he is now wary of spending another season on the fringes of the first team, having missed the majority of last year through injury, so he will look to leave the club if it looks like he will not be a regular under Solskjaer.
It is believed that United will also not come in his way if he expressed to leave the side. However, with the defender still having three-years remaining on his Old Trafford deal they will look for a fee around £25million.
There is believed to be interest for Rojo from sides in the Serie A and Ligue 1, whilst a return to Argentina has also been suggested but it still remains to be seen if they can match the demand of the player as well the Red Devils.
Rojo joined Manchester United from Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon for £16 million in the summer of 2014. The 29-year-old has racked up 114 appearances for the Red Devils till date – 95 of which came in his first three seasons at the club. He, although has tasted a little bit of success in the meantime, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League each once.