Marcus Rashford to reject Real Madrid for Manchester United stay

Bengaluru, January 2: England star Marcus Rashford is reportedly set to reject approaches from Real Madrid in order to stay at his boyhood club Manchester United.
It was reported in November that the Spanish giants wanted the England star who is in great form since the sacking of Jose Mourinho.
The Los Blancos had made contact with his representatives earlier and were serious about making a move to take him to the Bernabeu this coming summer.
Rashford was open to talks even though he did not really want to leave the Red Devils but the situation has changed now completely.
His problem was how he was being used by Jose Mourinho and the minutes he was getting on the pitch and that has now changed under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the 21-year-old local lad.
The Englishman has scored twice in the last three games and been in sparkling form. Enjoying his football again, Rashford is determined now to stay at Old Trafford.
While he limped off late in the club’s 4-1 home win over Bournemouth on Sunday (December 30), he is expected to be fit again for the trip to Newcastle.
Solskjaer said: “I think he'll be OK. He's been working so hard and he's been a bit tired. I think he'll be alright.”
The Red Devils have now won three on the trot under Solskjaer scoring 12 and conceding three.
The Norwegian club legend is determined the team keeps it’s foot on the pedal as they head to St.James’ Park with the mantra to 'attack, attack attack’, still firmly in the players heads.
Solskjaer said: “Our thinking is the next game and the next game, onto the next one.
“Let's see where it brings us.
“One thing is results but you don't always get results and points you deserve. It's about playing the right way. As long as we play the right way and dominate games, more often than not, we'll get enough points in the end.”